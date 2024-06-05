Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 4: Recipe battle

As you get yourselves prepared to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 4, things are going to be shifting yet again.

With that, what is the main focus going to be this time around? Think about recipes first and foremost. We’ve seen the contestants out among people but moving forward, what happens behind the scenes will be just as important as anything else. The contestants need to create some memorable recipes inspired by an upcoming holiday — which, fittingly, is the one we’re getting set to celebrate soon in Independence Day.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

The 12 remaining entrepreneurs partner with Delish, the most engaged international food media brand, to maximize their promotional abilities. Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are each tasked with creating a Fourth of July inspired recipe that can be easily recreated from a 30-minute, worldwide livestream cook-a-long demonstration. Then, the losing team must face Gordon and Lisa who will choose one entrepreneur to eliminate from the competition in the all-new “Recipe Showdown” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-204) (TV-14 D, L)

Is the team format working for anyone else?

We do think that it may take some time for Gordon and Lisa to build more chemistry, but we do like the idea of Ramsay having a counterpoint. After all, he’s one of those TV personalities who we’ve seen for so long, they can occasionally feel predictable. There is value that comes with having someone new entering the picture and mixing things up. Also, of course it helps that it is someone in Vanderpump who has a long history of being entertaining on television. Doesn’t that ease some of the pressure? We tend to think so!

What do you most want to see moving into Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 4?

Is there anyone — or any team — that you are rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







