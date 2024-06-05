MasterChef: Generations episode 3 spoilers: The Gen Z showdown

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see MasterChef: Generations episode 3 over on Fox next week, there is a lot to prepare for.

First and foremost, know this: The focus is now on Gen Z! This is going to be a pretty interesting episode given that these are home cooks raised largely on social media like TikTok. They probably have a pretty different impression of what cooking is, and we imagine that there are going to be some dishes in here that both creative and inspiring. Of course, there’s also a chance that not all of them could work — after all, Gen Z is a group known in a lot of ways for their risk-taking.

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef: Generations episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

The Gen Z chefs are next up in the audition round. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure a spot in the top 20 in the all-new “Gen Z Auditions” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, June 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1403) (TV-14 L)

So who will be the guest judge this time around? It’s actually a familiar face for the show in season 10 alum Nick DiGiovanni, who has become a huge social-media star and is arguably one of the most famous people to come out of the show. In a lot of ways, we do think he serves as a reminder that you don’t have to win a show like this in order to become a celebrity in the food world. It’s really more about what you choose to do after the fact that matters most of all.

Now, let’s just hope that Gen Z can smash some stereotypes while also proving that they are as worthy of a spot in the competition as anyone else.

