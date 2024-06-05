Sight Unseen season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season 1 finale on The CW today, is there a chance that a Sight Unseen season 2 will be coming down the road?

Just like you would probably imagine, there are a handful of things to talk through here … so where do we begin? Well, this is not a show with a defined future at present, but it is also one that is in a different boat than the likes of All American and some locally-produced ones at the network. This is a co-production with CTV in Canada, meaning that there are multiple parties at play in determining its future.

If you want to know more, go ahead and check out the full synopsis for the series below:

SIGHT UNSEEN follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after an incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies), being killed, leading to her ultimately being diagnosed as clinically blind. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help, or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide 3,000 miles away. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi) guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own – a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes – the duo challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. Inspired by one of the series co-creators’ recurring experiences with sight loss, Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective and unexpected thrills to the crime solving genre.

It is true that this show is very-much in the vein of the sort of stuff that The CW wants to make moving forward, ones that are cost-effective and also appealing to mainstream audiences. They are trying to position themselves in the same boat as CBS, ABC, and many other broadcast networks. While Sight Unseen does not seem to have the popularity of another recent co-production in Wild Cards, there is a reasonable chance it could come back for more.

Do you want to see a Sight Unseen season 2 renewal over at The CW?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







