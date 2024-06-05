Dark Matter season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A surprise visit

As you prepare to see Dark Matter season 1 episode 7 over on Apple TV+, there is absolutely a lot of great stuff you’re going to see. Want to learn more?

First and foremost, it’s worth noting here that this show is getting pretty darn close to the end. There are only three more episodes to go and from here on out, the cast is going to be encountering more problems, trials, and tribulations, and twists. Jason and Amanda in particular are going to find themselves at the center of all sorts of surprises. Are you ready for that? Well, for us personally, we’re not sure that we are.

If you want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Dark Matter season 1 episode 7 spoilers:

Jason and Amanda visit a breathtaking world. To hide the truth from Daniela, Jason2 takes desperate action.

Are we building towards the end of the series?

Well, at the time of this writing, we should note that nothing is 100% decided when it comes to the future of the show. Yet, at the same time, the door certainly seems to be open to doing more and the first season is performing extremely well, routinely topping Apple TV+’s top ten list. It would be a shock at this point in the event that Dark Matter did not return, especially since the streaming service still needs as many big hits as possible. After all, the future of Ted Lasso remains somewhat of a mystery while The Morning Show is starting to get pretty deep into its run. The more that there can be fantastic shows introduced into their ecosystem in a short amount of time, the better off they will be in the long-term.

