The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The finale parade

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to see The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 10 arrive — are you ready for what is ahead?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that “Deercoming” is going to be the big, all-important finale. The Morpho machine already seems to be entering yet another stage and with that in mind, it feels like everything is about to become all the more crazy. There could be some answers (especially for Dusty, fingers crossed), but there could also be questions and a number of other theories.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Season Finale. With the parade underway, Dusty searches for the Guide. Hana and Father Reuben make a surprising discovery.

Is this going to be the end of the series?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is still up in the air. While it would be great to get a little bit more, there are also still questions all about whether or not the viewership is there. The second season has not dominated the Apple TV+ viewer charts — yet, at the same time that’s not the only thing that matters. Cost also does. The only other thing that is worth remembering here is that The Big Door Prize also has not necessarily dominated when it comes to publicity. By virtue of that, you can make a good argument here that the show could generate a lot more attention in the event that more viewers are aware of it.

Of course, our biggest fear is that the series will end without a lot of closure — given that the first season had an enormous cliffhanger at the end of it, there’s a good chance something similar will happen here.

