Modern Family revival: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on cryptic post

Is there any chance at all that a Modern Family revival or reunion is happening? This is a question that has been out there for a while.

What’s the reason for a lot of this chatter? Well, a ton of it stems from a cryptic post on social media that Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared of the set not that long ago. Since then, Sofia Vergara has said that she’d love to play Gloria again, if for no other reason than to spend time with some of her castmates.

Now, Ferguson himself has addressed some of the chatter — it appears that there could be something in the works. Is that a revival? Not necessarily. Here is some of what he had to say (per TV Insider) during an appearance on The Talk:

“That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel. I’m just kidding … It’s something I can’t really talk about. Isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my cast mates. It’s not a reboot… Is it a movie? I don’t know.”

Hopefully, this is something that there will be more clarity on in due time, but this is almost certainly not some sort of revival … at least for now. That door could always be open, though, mostly stemming from how the original Modern Family was one of the most popular shows of its generation. It is hard to really imagine ABC ever wanting to move away from this show, and for many of the cast other than perhaps Ed O’Neill, this is the show they are the most known for.

So, for the time being, put the idea of a revival somewhere in the back of your mind, knowing full well that there could still be a chance to revisit it down the road. The most important thing that we can say right now is to simply be patient — and, of course, hope for the best.

Do you want to see a Modern Family revival happen at some point down the line?

