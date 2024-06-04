The Valley season 2 premiere date hopes at Bravo

Following the end of season 1 today, what more can be said when it comes to The Valley season 2 over at Bravo? Is the series coming back?

Before we go too far here, let’s just go ahead and share the good news that the Vanderpump Rules spin-off will 100% be back for more. That was announced months ago, and given the somewhat-uncertain future of the original show, there could be some value in having it.

If you have not heard that much about the show as of yet, check out the official logline:

The series follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

The cast includes five couples: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Sanchez Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally, and Jason & Janet Caperna.

As for when a season 2 will premiere…

For now, conventional wisdom tends to suggest that you will have a chance to see it around the same time next year as what we saw this go-around. There could be some changes within the cast, just as there’s a good chance that you will see a number of different events at the center of everything. The most important thing at the moment is that there is a way for everything to feel compelling and different from every other reality show that is out there.

Even if The Valley did not exist, is there a chance that some of these people who still appear elsewhere? Probably. The truth with Bravo and the extended The Real Housewives franchise is that the tentacles are going to extend out in just about every possible direction. Without the Beverly Hills version of the show and Lisa Vanderpump, we would not have Vanderpump Rules … which of course is tied into everything here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Valley season 2?

Beyond just that, when will the show premiere? Go ahead and share all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do, be sure to come back for other insight.

