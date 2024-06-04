Love Island USA season 6 cast includes The Traitors UK winner

Today the folks at Peacock announced the full cast for Love Island USA season 2, and that includes someone with reality TV experience.

(Warning: If you haven’t watched the first season of Love Island UK, this is probably the time to stop reading if you are wary of spoilers.)

While the majority of the contestants are relative newcomers to this particular world, in the mix here you also have a chance to see Aaron, who was one of the winners of the reality competition. This is honestly a super-smart get for Love Island, given that the UK Traitors is available to stream on Peacock and Aaron has a following all over the country already. Of course, this is also about as different a show as you are ever going to find. It is meant to be lighthearted, silly, and saucy, whereas The Traitors is about as stressful as any show that you are ever going to come across. Odds are, a lot of people out there are aware of that already.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for the next season premiering on June 11. As many of you may be aware, this is a show that is as fun and immersive as any that you are going to be coming across. There is just so much fun to be had here, and you also have a new host in Ariana Madix. She made a guest appearance last season, and the Vanderpump Rules star is coming on board as a replacement for Sarah Hyland, who is moving on in order to pursue some other endeavors.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see the full cast for the season. Just go ahead and remember that some more could be revealed as the season goes along — we’ve certainly seen that before.

What are you most excited to see on Love Island USA season 6, and does the cast matter all that much?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







