That 90’s Show season 2 trailer: Who is moving back?

Season 2 of That 90’s Show is going to be arriving to Netflix later this month — and there could end up being more nostalgia than ever.

After all, it feels like there is one perfect question to ask here as a kick-off to almost everything else: Who is moving back to Point Place? Given that nostalgia is key to this show, let’s just say there’s a chance that Bob will be around a whole lot more! Donna’s father (and Red and Kitty’s former neighbor) is heading back to town in a new trailer here, much to Red’s horror. Of course, this will also prove to be very-much entertaining, as well.

Below, you can see the full synopsis with more details as to what’s ahead story-wise:

It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

Who, beyond Bob, is returning?

The trailer reveals that Seth Green will be coming back, which is of course hilarious when you think a lot about his original arc on the show. Laura Prepon will fittingly be back as Donna, and you will also see the return of Tommy Chong in here as Leo.

As for some other original cast members, it does not appear as though Ashton Kutcher or Mila Kunis will be back anytime soon. With some of the others, there is a mystery here … but Wilmer Valderrama is also quite busy with NCIS.

