Clipped episode 3 air date, schedule ahead for FX, Hulu series

Following the first two episodes arriving on Hulu today, what could the future hold when it comes to Clipped episode 3?

Well, for those who have not heard too much about this series as of yet, it is based entirely on the Donald Sterling saga that unfolded around the Los Angeles Clippers. Is this show almost coming soon soon? For now, it feels like it’s fair to raise that argument, since what happened with him eventually being banned from the NBA feels like relatively recent history.

Then again, we know that networks and/or streaming services want nothing more than to dive further into sports scandals, and this is one of the biggest ones out there. What made all of this more complicated is that the Clippers scandal was breaking right at the time where the team itself had a lot of hope; it was the ultimate distraction, but it was also bringing to light a number of things that were allegedly known by many internally for quite some time.

From here on out, you are going to get an episode a week — the two-part premiere was designed mostly in order to get people on board.

Below, you can see the full Clipped episode 3 synopsis with some other information as to what lies ahead:

The tape hits TMZ, right in time to disrupt the Clippers’ hard-won momentum and Donald’s 80th birthday. V. responds to the outrage with curious sartorial choices. Written by Tracey Scott Wilson; Directed by Francesca Gregorini.

How many episodes of the show are there?

Think six. This is a story that will not overstay its welcome, and we know in general that shorter seasons are becoming more of the norm these days — there is also only so much that can really be told here. Once the story is over, that’s it: It’s over. The Clippers eventually move forward with a new owner and an era that brings, thankfully, so much more enthusiasm.

What are you most want to see moving into Clipped episode 3?

