Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Today marks the second straight week without new Will Trent episodes, so what better time to start looking more towards the future?

If there is one thing that should be said straight from the get-go here, it is simply this: The Ramon Rodriguez show is not coming back until early 2025. That news was announced a matter of weeks ago, and it certainly tests our collective patience. How can ABC do us like this, after the absolutely-bonkers way in which the second season ended? Will found himself having to arrest Angie, the woman he loves and cares about more than anyone else. He chose to do that mostly because there was an ethical line here he could not cross — in a way, it is an admirable trait. Yet, it does not make things any less painful.

While there is a good chance that a number of premiere dates at the network are revealed this month, be prepared for the likelihood that Will Trent will not be among them. As a matter of fact, don’t be shocked if it is several more months before a premiere date is revealed! Typically, broadcast networks do not lean too hard into pushing the midseason lineup until after the fall season starts, and there is a good chance that this will be the case here, as well.

Now, there will be more than ten episodes that we saw in season 2 of the mystery drama, and that is important for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, this is an opportunity to really dive into Will’s whereabouts after the arrest and how he is handling the emotional fallout. It also does provide another opportunity to dive more into the classic mysteries that the show is also known for.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3?

When do you think that things are going to go for Will and Angie? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

