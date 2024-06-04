The Way Home season 3: Show EP on time jump, filming

If you find yourselves excited for The Way Home season 3, there is at least one thing that can be said in regards to timelines. After all, isn’t this one of those things that a show like this loves to focus on much of the time?

Rather than focus too much on the past in conjunction with the show here, though, let’s dive a little bit more into the present … or, in some ways, the future.

Speaking per Variety at the show’s recent ATX TV Festival panel this past weekend, co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke noted that there will be some sort of leap forward following the end of season 2. What’s the reason for that? Well, some of it is tied to real-world factors:

“We definitely can confirm that we do have to do a time jump, purely because of when we shoot … We left them, obviously, in November of 2024, and we’re going to be shooting in August. So yeah, we do have to, that’s just the nature of our show. We do have to jump. But TBD on how much we do cheat things and stay and pick up right where we left off, you know very similarly to how we started Season 2 and then jumped.”

Of course, at some point it also feels like there will be a chance to dive a little bit further into what’s going to happen following that Colton reveal. Time travel is so much more omnipresent than anyone may have first thought, but what will everyone do with that information now that they have it? Figuring that out could be a huge part of the fun here, so prepare accordingly.

Also, prepare potentially for new faces, relationship wrinkles, and a whole lot more. In general, The Way Home is only going to keep evolving week in and week out.

