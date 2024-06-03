Power Book II: Ghost season 4: A Michael Rainey Jr. tease

In just a handful of days from now the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere will arrive on Starz, and 100% it will be crazy. How much so? Well, there is potential for dead bodies to drop left and right, just as there is also potential for a few unexpected twists.

At the heart of the series, though, remains one pretty simple question: Will Tariq St. Patrick survive? He killed his father Ghost, and has spent most of the past few seasons trying to prove that he can do everything better than his father. Can he really? Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated.

Of course, star Michael Rainey Jr. is not the sort to share a ton of teases for what lies ahead in advance. However, in a new interview with the New York Times, the actor claims that you can expect “nonstop, high-stakes action,” and that this is like “no other season” of the show.

Given the events that happened at the end of season 3, it’s easy to imagine why there will be chaos around almost every turn. Tariq and Brayden are now on the run from not just Noma, but a ton of other characters at the same exact time. We could be leading into a place where they are desperately scrambling in order to ensure they have a plan and yet, they don’t really have one. There is only so much that they can do when nobody really trusts them anymore, and that’s a big part of what makes this story so dramatic.

So yeah, go ahead and be prepared for anything. There are other spin-offs out there, but none of them come close to what you see in Ghost.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including what else is ahead for Monet

What do you most want to see moving into the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a ton of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







