Sugar season 2 renewal: A June 2024 update

There have been rumblings about a possible Sugar season 2 at Apple TV+ ever since the first season wrapped up weeks ago. Both the producers and also star Colin Farrell appear to be keen in revisiting this world. Is the streaming service? For now, that remains the question.

Before diving too much deeper here, it is worth noting that Apple does not necessarily have to follow the same rules as broadcast TV when it comes to bringing a show back. There is not necessarily a time window when a renewal has to be revealed. That is especially the case with a series like this when you consider how moving forward, there may only be two or three characters from season 1 who return. You need John Sugar and, based at least on the season 1 finale, you also need Henry. It would be nice to see Melanie return, but is there any more story there? That is still to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

It does feel like a toss-up as to whether or not a renewal will be announced this month, but if Apple does know they want it back, they are incentivized to get the news out there sooner rather than later. This would get people more invested in checking out season 1, knowing that the rug is not getting pulled out from under them. It would also enable season 2 to get underway sooner; given the busy schedule of Farrell and some of the people involved here, it may be a little bit early to to anticipate it would be back until 2026. Nonetheless, even having a renewal would be enough to generate buzz.

Also, just when it comes to the story, it would really been nice to learn more about John’s sister.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding Sugar and what else could be coming

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible Sugar season 2?

Do you think that the series will return? Share now in the comments, and also come back to make certain you do not miss anything more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







