Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Plea’

Following the show’s big return on MGM+ today, it makes sense to want to know more about Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6. What is it that you can expect to see?

Well, the first thing to note here is of course the fact that the story will move slowly forward and history. The producers have shown already that they are not necessarily that eager to rush through anything and understandably so. When you do have so many different stories you can tell, why hurry through them?

If you do want to get a few more details now all about the story that is coming, take a look at the Billy the Kid season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Billy and the Regulators turn McSween’s house into their HQ, and are supported by the Mexicans; a confrontation with the 7 Rivers Gang leads to a fusillade of bullets.

So just from the sound of that alone, it does certainly feel like the story is going to be ending in an altogether violent way. There is certainly still plenty of story on the other side, but of course a lot of that will be a slow burn. With Billy the Kid in particular, we do tend to think that the #1 priority is going to of course remain just finding some creative ways to ensure that people watch it, mostly because doing this is not always altogether easy. There are still a number of viewers unaware of MGM+ as a service, even if they have a notable Western in this and also FROM, which we would consider at this point to be its biggest hit. That show is coming about later this year.

Based on where Billy the Kid is right now in the title character’s story, and it certainly feels like there is room to explore a lot more of his life in season 3. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

