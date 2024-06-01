Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date, new details confirmed

For everyone out there eager to finally get some good news on Outlander season 7 episode 9, we now have it today!

The folks over on Starz officially announced in honor of World Outlander Day that on Friday, November 22, you are going to see the second half of the penultimate season of the show. There are eight more episodes here and after that, we’re left with the ten-episode final season that is currently in production.

Absolutely there is going to be more to share soon when it comes to the eighth season of the series, so have no fear in regards to that! For now, though, let’s just share the official synopsis for the next batch of episodes, which certainly does a great job of outlining the stakes and everything you can expect to see:

Coming off of the first half of “Outlander” season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

One of the things that is obviously going to be fun and nostalgic in these eight episodes is getting this opportunity to really see Scotland again for the first time in ages. This will allow for some returning characters! It is important to remember that at the time these episodes were filmed, there was still a little uncertainty as to whether this would be the final season of the show or not. With that, there was a real effort to create something satisfying.

