Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 1, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? For those of you who absolutely want more of the series, there is really one thing we can say: It’s hard to blame you! There is so much more good stuff that the show could provide for us … especially this week.

(Is it really necessarily to spell out what would make a new episode this weekend all the more important? If you know, you know.)

Now, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news: The series remains off the air this weekend, much as it will until the fall. The finale aired last month, and moving forward, the major headline is that Saturday Night Live is entering season 50! This is a time for great celebration, but it could be followed by great transition as well. There are rumors aplenty about it being Lorne Michaels’ final season, and there are also possible cast exits that could be coming at that point, as well. It does not appear as though anyone is leaving following season 49 — if it is happening, nothing has been announced as of yet.

There is another interesting side question to wonder at this point — would anyone really want to leave now? Think about it. A couple of decades ago, you could move on presumably to even bigger things. Now, that’s a lot more challenging. There are few guaranteed hits outside of SNL, which remains a pop-culture institution. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were able to parlay the show into their own late-night gigs, but there isn’t a spot available now for a Colin Jost or Michael Che. Doing this show may be challenging and often exhausting, but unless you just want more creative freedom, there also may not be as much value in leaving as there used to be.

As someone who likes some continuity, none of this bothers us — this is also a really fun cast right now!

