Evil season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Problems with pork!

As you prepare yourself to see Evil season 4 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, is the top story about to be … pork? On paper, it absolutely sounds insane. Yet, this is also precisely what we are looking at here!

Then again, is this any more crazy than what we saw when it comes to a robotic dog that had a disdain for those of the Catholic faith? This show is full of surprises in that way. There is likely going to be another case-of-the-week story here, one that is paired with something a bit more substantial … and that may end up being Leland and Kristen’s baby and everything that comes with that.

To get a few more details all about what we are talking about here, go ahead and check out the full Evil season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Potentially evil pork products lead Kristen, David and Ben to a farm; David improves his remote viewing skills; Leslie, the surrogate mother of Kristen’s child, asks Kristen for help.

Now, we are still pretty early on in the show’s run and by virtue of that, let’s just say that things are of course going to take a few more unsuspecting turns here or there. Where would the show be in the event that this doesn’t happen? It is at least something we’re left to think about for now.

When will this baby be born?

This is certainly one of the big questions and for us personally, we hope that you will have at least a chance to see something between now and the end of the first part of the season. (The final four episodes were added on to make the show the “final season.”) We just want to know if the baby is actually going to bring about the apocalypse or not!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

