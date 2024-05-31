The Bachelorette: See key art for Jenn Tran’s season

With summer TV almost upon us, you should know that Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette season is on the way!

This week, the folks over at ABC released the key art above leading into the July 8 premiere, and it is equally lighthearted and silly as what we saw in the first-look promo. For the record, we don’t think that this is an altogether bad premise here at all — it’s at least different.

Why the whole crane-game analogy? Well, we do think it is representing her as the claw who is able to pick her choice of men within the game — like we said, it trivializes the process a bit, but this is still honestly better than some of the previews that just reduce the men to their muscles or sights of them without a shirt. It is also bright and colorful, which helps it stand out. (Yes, there are also people out there who think that the promo feels more like Love Island or a Netflix show than The Bachelorette … but is that a bad thing? Those shows are successful!)

Here is how ABC is currently describing this season, not that it gives that much away:

Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of “The Bachelorette.” After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer.

Now if there’s one more thing the network needs to do now, it is allow us a chance to get a better sense of who Jenn is outside the show. She was overshadowed at times on Joey’s season by big personalities, plus also women like Daisy and Maria who made it further along.

