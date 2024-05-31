The Amazing Race 37 filming underway; what to expect

At present, CBS is making you wait until midseason to see The Amazing Race 37 premiere. However, it could be ready earlier, just in case.

For those who are unaware, production began for the new season of the Phil Keoghan hosted show earlier this month — this isn’t the sort of site to share spoilers, so we’ll steer clear of some of that. However, here are a couple of things to be aware of in advance.

1. This season will feel more like season 35 than season 36. The latter actually filmed prior to season 35, and was still under pandemic restrictions at the time of production. That meant chartered flights, no airport drama, and a much more limited map. The 90-minute format of both of these seasons will remain.

2. If you were worried that season 37 was going to be almost entirely in Latin America again, don’t be. The show will actually be spending a lot of time in other parts of the world this time around.

Now, about the schedule…

It makes the most sense for the network to launch this season alongside season 48 in the spring, but it is worth noting that they have long used this show as a stopgap in the event they need to. We’d stay aware of that for a little while. CBS is using The Summit at present to follow up Survivor this fall. On paper, it makes sense given that both shows are about adventure and pushing contestants to their limits. As for whether or not the new series will work, that remains to be seen. It has been a long time since the network has had a mainstream, fresh reality hit. Tough as Nails is probably the closest thing, but it is probably inaccurate to claim it was some sort of breakout smash — even if it does have a loyal audience.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 when it does premiere on CBS?

Where do you want the cast to visit? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

