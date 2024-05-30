Pyramid Game season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following its big debut today on Paramount+, is there a chance that you will see a Pyramid Game season 2 down the road? Or, is it possible that the first season is all we are going to get?

The first thing that should be said here is rather simple, as situations like this are complicated — especially when you are talking about a series produced in another part of the globe.

If you have not heard too much about the South Korean series as of yet, let’s begin by sharing the synopsis:

“Every last Thursday of the month at an all-girls high school, the students of Class 2–5 cast their votes in a popularity poll. The results classify them into Grades A, B, C, D, and F. If they fall into Grade F, they become legitimate victims of school violence.”

Doesn’t this sound like some sort of twisted Black Mirror episode? You could easily make that argument at the end of the day. This feels like the sort of show that will end up producing a lot of drama from start to finish, and it certainly does not have to end here … even if the story is pretty dark.

Without going any further…

Let’s just go ahead and say the following. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a season 2, but the story did leave the door open for something more. This is actually a little bit atypical for a lot of Korean dramas, which set out to tell a complete story in just a single season. It may take months for a further decision to be revealed here, and it would be a lie to sit here and say that there is for sure some sort of mechanism that can or will be followed here.

The best thing to do, if you love this show, is to watch it and beyond just that, do your best to spread the word.

Do you want to see a Pyramid Game season 2 at some point down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







