Hacks renewed by Max for season 4; premiere date hopes

Today marks the Hacks season 3 finale at Max, and it is rather kind of the streaming service to tell us that the future is set in stone.

Mere hours ago, the streaming service confirmed that the hit Jean Smart comedy will be back for more — sure, there are not many other details out there about the next season yet, but that will come in due time.

In a statement, here is what Sarah Aubrey, head of Max’s original programming, had to say:

“We congratulate Hacks‘ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television … Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant, but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava and the rest of the Hacks family.”

When will the next season be back?

Well, the primary thing worth indicating now is simply that there were multiple reasons why the third season took as long as it did to arrive, whether it be the industry strikes of last year or Smart undergoing a heart procedure. Fingers crossed there is stability moving forward in the industry and Jean remains in good health, and everyone can focus on doing more of what they love.

For now, the most likely scenario we are looking at here is that Hacks season 4 arrives at some point in 2025. Summer or fall is the most likely and that’s okay; after all, a show this well-received does not need to be rushed, and that would ultimately just happen at its own detriment. The more important thing is that the story does manage to move forward in a fairly natural (and pretty funny) way.

What do you most want to see on Hacks season 4 when it arrives at Max?

When do you think the series will actually return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for a number of other updates.

