Star Trek: Discovery season 6: Why isn’t it happening?

Today marks the series finale of Star Trek: Discovery over at Paramount+, and this is a pretty hard thing in order to digest. Why are we not getting another season down the road?

Well, as are all things within the world of TV, let’s just go ahead and say that things are a little bit complicated. This is a show that had a pretty fantastic run, and it is actually one of the first originals that existed from back when this streaming service was called CBS All Access. It would have been lovely to see it back around for longer, but there were some reasons why that didn’t happen — with the biggest one being tied presumably to the company’s own whims.

Did Paramount simply think that it was time to end the show, or that the costs were too high? Is it a little bit of both? Well, this is an instance here of the show ending at a point that was not originally meant to be the case, at least in the sense that the producers were thinking more about possible plans for the future. They just did not come to fruition at the end of the day.

We don’t want to spend too much time here talking through the lens of spoilers, but we do at least think there’s a way for Star Trek: Discovery to come back down the road if producers want it to. Sure, it is true that the series finale did feature a substantial time jump at some point, and by virtue of that, you can argue that there is no real need to do something more. However, couldn’t you just fill in the gaps if you really wanted to?

For the time being, we’re just willing to say that this is an interesting possibility — oh, and of course we’re going to miss this show.

Do you wish that there’s a chance at a Star Trek: Discovery season 6?

Do you wish that there's a chance at a Star Trek: Discovery season 6?

