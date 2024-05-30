Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 12 preview: The path to the finals

If there is one thing to note from the get-go entering Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 12, it is simply this: We are actually leaving the state soon! This episode is the last one before the finals, and that means that the stakes are going to be elevated and the challenge greater than ever. All five contestants left are inspired, passionate, and have momentum on their side.

Speaking of momentum, could Laura now be a favorite? There would be something quite ironic in a Last Chance Kitchen winner taking home the title on Kristen Kish’s first season as host. She won the elimination challenge tonight, and she seems to be moving forward in the right direction. However, at the same time you can argue that most of the remaining chefs are on pretty equal footing. Manny is the only one who feels somewhat behind, given his performance in the past two challenges left a little something to be desired.

The synopsis for season 21 episode 12 below does not even bother to dive into the elimination challenge; instead, it focuses on a rather fun Quickfire:

For the Quickfire challenge, the chefs undergo a blind taste test where they must identify as many ingredients as they can. Guest judge Paul Bartolotta joins the host judges.

Maybe this is a hot take, but does it really matter if a chef can identify ingredients blindly? Maybe it does when it comes to their palette, but we tend to think it is most important when they can taste and understand the finished product. That is the thing that feels the most critical within a competition like this one especially, where things really hinge on how it all comes together.

With a field this stacked, there are plenty of reasons for hope that the season will end strong … even if the Quickfire immunity change has been such a frustrating miss.

