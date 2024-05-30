Eric season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big debut today on Netflix, can you expect an Eric season 2 renewal to happen? Or, have we already reached the end of the show?

Well, in some articles like this, we recognize that there are reasons for a tremendous amount of debate. However, that is not something that is altogether needed here. From the get-go Eric was designed to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. It may have been what attracted star Benedict Cumberbatch in the first place to what is a strange and super-surreal story about truth, justice, and … puppets? If you have not heard about the show as of yet, the official Netflix synopsis spells it out further:

Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

So much about a possible Eric season 2 will be dependent on the end of season 1, and it does not feel right to spoil that there. There may be functionally no reason to tell more stories with this particular cast.

However, we would be remiss to not mention that networks and streaming services often change their mind with limited series if they turn out to be successful. A fine example of that is Shogun on Hulu, which turned out to be an enormous success — to the extent that both a season 2 and season 3 are seemingly in the works.

For the time being, though, it is worth repeating — the Cumberbatch series does not have a season 2, and was designed to be a one-and-done product.

