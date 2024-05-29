Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 3: ‘Bar Wars’

As we get prepared to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 3 on Fox next week, the first thing you should know is this: There is a concentrated effort to continue the central twist here.

Was bringing on Lisa Vanderpump this season a smart move? It does add another layer of drama to some of the end-of-episode debates, but it is also still so early in the season and the proof-of-concept part of the premise has not been fully validated — at least not yet. What does remain intriguing about the show is rather simple: Watching a different sort of cooking competition with a business-like twist. The series often feels like MasterChef had a baby with Shark Tank, and that is likely not going to change moving forward. Instead, we’ll see the producers lean more into this premise, i.e. what makes it unique in comparison to the number of other shows that are out there across the board.

Below, you can check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 3 synopsis to see a much better view of what is to come:

Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are challenged to create unique concept bars that stand out in a crowded market. From curating the cocktail menu to choosing the decor, the entrepreneurs must create an immersive experience that will be judged purely on customer feedback. Then, one member of the losing team it eliminated from the competition in the all-new “Bar Wars” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-203) (TV-14 D, L)

At this point, it still feels far too early in the story for us to be able to sit here and identify any sort of twists that are ahead — or, who are some of the favorites to win. You need to have a certain amount of culinary talent, but at the same time, also the ability to sell yourself to an audience. This combination of factors will remain a key priority as we move forward.

