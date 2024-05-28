Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Early season 3 hopes

Is Will Trent new tonight over on ABC? If you do want more of the series, of course you are not alone with that thought! Of course, the painful thing is having to wait so long in order to get more of the mystery show.

In the event that you did not know, last week’s huge episode was the season finale and with that, we are left with a multitude of big questions. What’s the biggest? Well, that’s not too complicated, as it is tied to Angie’s arrest over her cover-up in season 1. The fact that it was Will himself who arrested her is only going to make this all the more painful. He has to figure out more of how to get to the other side of this move emotionally, and that’s one of the reasons he’s taken Betty and skipped town. He may know that arresting her was the right thing to do ethically, but he’s already watched his future flash before his eyes. Will the two have one now?

While you think about that particular question, it is also important to remember here that Will Trent is one of those shows that is going to make you wait a long time in order to see what’s next. There is no specific premiere date yet, but the plan is for it to launch at midseason — mostly likely, January or February.

One bit of good news here? Well, that’s rather simple: The upcoming season is going to have 18 episodes, which means that it will be more in-depth than either of the two that came before. This means we’ll probably get more spotlights on the entire cast, and who knows? There’s also a chance to potentially dive into even more stuff with the books.

It is going to be a long several months without the series, so let’s just cross our fingers there is good stuff to share along the way.

