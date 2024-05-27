Shogun season 2 premiere date: When could it come back?

If you dd not hear the relatively recent news, all signs at present suggest that a Shogun season 2 will be coming at some point. With that, the question really just boils down to the following: Win?

In a perfect world, of course it would be great to have the series back within the relatively near future; however, this is where we remind you that the first season took literal years to make. By virtue of that, this is a process that cannot be rushed, and nor do we think that it will be. This is a situation where a lot of patience is going to be required, and we do believe it is better to just project far into the future when it comes to when we could see new episodes.

Basically, it would be a shock if season 2 returns before summer 2026, and it could easily be 2027. For starters, you have to figure out what the next part of the story would be since you are now navigating more past the source material. Beyond that, you also have to figure out when to film it, let alone how long it will take to edit it and get the entirety of the story together.

Is all of this going to be some sort of extreme challenge? There is no doubt about that, but it also does feel like the sort of challenge that the folks at FX are happy to have. Remember here that this show was such a risk when it first premiered — we’re talking here about a historical epic that is in multiple languages, and is also in a setting a lot of American viewers are not familiar with. The learning curve was high for some people.

Luckily, they were met with a show that proved to be engrossing, thought-provoking, and above all else truly special. We know that it may take some time before we even get official details, but tend to think it will be worthwhile.

