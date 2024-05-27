When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9 promo: Major steps?

Through much of what we’ve seen so far in When Calls the Heart season 11 on Hallmark Channel, one question has stood out. What is going to be happening when it comes to Elizabeth and Nathan?

At this point, we tend to think that the show has not shied away from teasing people that Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow’s characters are going to eventually get together. It feels obvious that this is where they are going. So what is actually holding them back at this point? A part of it may be insecurity, and we are curious to see how that is tackled.

The promo for this weekend’s episode 9 features Rosemary seemingly teasing Elizabeth about Nathan, and it feels like we are getting close to her putting all of her cards on the table. So what could be holding her back at this point? Well, our sentiment right now is that some of it is just timing, as well as recognizing that there are other people’s feelings to consider, whether it be Little Jack, Allie, or even Lucas since she was engaged to him.

One other conversation that we could see happening, whether it be in episode 9 or later on, is tied to the fact that Elizabeth originally chose Lucas over Nathan. While we don’t think the Mountie harbors any resentment over that, it would also be understandable if he does still feel a certain amount of fear that something like this could happen again.

We’ve said this before, but When Calls the Heart is at its best when the show is layered and complicated. Drama doesn’t take anything away from the sort of people these characters are; instead, it reflects the flawed nature within all of us.

