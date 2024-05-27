When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8: Lucas’ big risk

As we prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 on Hallmark tonight, of course we anticipated emotional moments. With that being said, we didn’t expect as polarizing a move as what we saw tonight courtesy of Lucas!

We know that the Governor is interested in getting the resort project off the ground, but potentially accepting a bid from none other than Montague? That feels a little bit akin to playing with fire, and is the sort of thing that makes you raise some pretty big questions.

Take, for starters, this: Why go through with this? Is there any big reason to? A lot of it seems to be tied to his resistance to do much of anything regarding Janette, and that makes us feel like there is more to that story than he has let on to anyone. He also seems to think that there’s something to the idea of “keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”

There may also be one other possibility at present that not a lot of people are directly considering — what if there is a larger plan that Lucas has here regarding Montague? We know how smart the guy is, and you have to wonder if he is playing ten steps ahead of everything.

One thing that can be said with confidence

This is 100% not the story we anticipated we were going to be seeing for Lucas heading into the season. How could you ever imagine that it would be? This is the most political and business-like we’ve ever seen When Calls the Heart but in the end, we hardly mind! There is something rather fun that comes with treading in these waters and also, creating a number of interesting theories along the way.

Related – Get some more discussion now entering the next When Calls the Heart episode

What did you think about the events of When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8?

What do you think is coming up next for Lucas? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







