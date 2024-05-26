Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, let’s start things off here by making the following clear: We want more! How can we not? This is one of the funniest shows on TV, and strangely one of the most educational at the same exact time.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come to share a certain element of bad news: There is nothing more on the air tonight. With this being Memorial Day Weekend, this is a standard spot where we do tend to see breaks for a lot of major shows across the board. There are plans for there to be another installment in seven days, so at least you don’t have to worry about there being some incredibly long hiatus.

Now that we’ve said all of this, there is some quality content that you can check out while you wait! Earlier this year, Oliver revealed the show’s plan to eventually release past seasons of the show on YouTube on weeks where the series was off the air. Today, you are going to have a chance to see the second season! If you head over to the link here, you can see a small teaser for this that features a number of highlights from the show’s past. Season 2 was a notable one, including some big interviews and surprise guests.

In getting back to the present here, we do tend to think that through the rest of the season, there are going to be some opportunities for Oliver to dive more into some especially topical events — after all, a Presidential election is coming and this is an extremely important time for a show like this. The same goes for a lot of series within the late-night ecosystem. Rest assured, there will be more opportunities to dive into that down the road.

Odds are, there will be a longer hiatus at some point later this year — just know that we aren’t there as of yet.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

