The Night Agent season 2 premiere date hopes, progress report

For all of those unaware, The Night Agent season 2 is set to come on Netflix at some point this year — isn’t that reason for hype alone? The first season was one of the most popular shows that the streamer has ever had, and it managed to do that in a super-impressive fashion. It wasn’t lifted by a single star, and nor was it some sort of superhero adaptation. Sure, there is a built-in fanbase thanks to source material, but it expanded in notoriety in almost record time.

So where do things stand right now when it comes to a premiere date? Nothing may be official as of yet, but based on the timelines we’ve seen, the cast and crew are getting closer to the end of production.

First and foremost, let’s just note that before everyone wraps, the cast and producers are going BIG. Just take a look at what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say in a post on Twitter:

When today’s call sheet lists your shooting location as “1600 Block of Pennsylvania Ave NW between 15th and 17th Street”, you know things are getting real on #TheNightAgent. See you all soon for Season 2!

For those of you interested in a small geography lesson here, this is basically the exact location of the White House. What does that mean for the story? We’ll have to wait and see!

As for the “soon” in that quote…

Of course, “soon” is a relative term, but we do think that there is a lot of indications that we could see the series back around October or November. For starters, the period around Thanksgiving is traditionally huge for Netflix and we’re not sure that they want to leave that spot open. There is one other big-time hit coming later this year in Squid Game, but early indications suggest that it may be back in December — that leaves a spot open a little bit earlier, so why not embrace that if you can?

