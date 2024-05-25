Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 25, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Let’s be honest for a moment — we understand wanting to get more of the late-night show as soon as possible. How can you not?

Unfortunately, here is the bad news: You will not be getting any more in the relatively near future. After all, last week’s installment of the late-night show hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal is going to be the last one you see for a while and by virtue of that, you better be prepared for a pretty long wait! The plan seems to be to bring it back this fall … but when? Most likely, either late September or early October.

The upcoming season is certainly not an ordinary one, as we are looking at what will be the 50th anniversary of the show on the air. There is a huge special that will air during the season, and we hope that a lot of the hosts throughout will be some of the more iconic people we’ve seen take the stage over the years. There could be some first-time hosts still and movie stars, but we want to see things feel bigger and better than ever.

Of course, we do also think that this season may also feature a lot of speculation throughout regarding Lorne Michaels’ future. The show creator could choose to step down after the milestone season, ushering in a brand-new era that could also include new cast members — or at least some exits.

What is interesting is that at this point, no one is reportedly set to leave SNL following season 49, a sign that just about everyone wants to be around for the milestone and honestly, who could blame them? This is the sort of thing that everyone should want to be there and witness.

