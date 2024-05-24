When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 video: Nathan sings!

As you prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, why not share a reason to smile? It is true that this is a show that has its fair share of drama and yet, at the same time, there is room for a little bit of lighthearted goodness as well.

This brings us to what we want to talk about in the latest preview, as it ties in to both Nathan and Allie sharing a moment with each other. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview featuring the two characters singing together while Nathan plays his guitar. As Elizabeth and Little Jack walk by, he indicates that he wants to join them; Erin Krakow’s character cautions him against it, feeling as though this is a great little moment for the two that should not be interrupted.

Just from watching this alone, it’s probably pretty darn clear why we are building likely towards something with Elizabeth and Nathan, whether it be the end of this season or some other point in the future. The attraction is clearly there, and in a handful of different ways. Nathan is clearly someone who cares for everyone around him, and is not afraid to be vulnerable. That’s often a rare quality, especially when it comes to men at this particular point in time.

We know that in a way, music could be a theme for this upcoming episode in general. After all, Elizabeth and most of Hope Valley could work to help get Tom Thornton out of a bind. Remember, he had raised money in hopes of staging a big performance for a choir, only to later realize that he was played and/or lied to.

Meanwhile, this will also be an emotional episode for the entire Canfield family, especially when you consider 1) the title and 2) the story we’ve seen as of late.

