Top Chef season 21 episode 11 preview: Who is returning?

Next week on Bravo, you’ll have a chance to see Top Chef season 21 episode 11 — we’ve arrived at a pivotal part of the season!

This is a point in the show where everything is about to get so much more intense, especially since it feels like there is a challenge coming that is going to test their creativity. They have to serve all of their food directly via tabletop! (We’re sure the tables are cleaned in advance, but still … wow.)

Oh, and did we mention that one chef is returning to the competition? If you watched Last Chance Kitchen this week, then you know already what happened! Laura defeated Amanda in the final round and with that, she has a chance to redeem herself in the competition. Given that Kristen Kish herself returned to the competition and won the whole thing, it can easily happen for Laura. It just comes down to focus, making the right food, and understanding how to be adaptable to whatever is thrown your way.

For some more news on episode 11, including a challenge that throws Tom Colicchio himself into the kitchen, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

A familiar face returns to the competition; Tom cooks up a dish that Kristen and Gail can’t resist; the chefs must serve their creations directly on a tabletop to Kristen, Tom, Gail and guest judge Curtis Duffy.

Is Danny in trouble?

When you think about it, he may be the most consistent chef this season — however, the preview after episode 10 showed him in some real jeopardy. We’re hoping that this is just a red herring, since we do want the very best there at the end.

Perhaps the x-factor out of the whole group right now is Savannah, largely because of what she could be forced to overcome. She cut her hand pretty badly during the fish boil and were it not for her cliffhanger win, she’d be gone! The condition of her hand could be a deciding factor now in how well she fares…

