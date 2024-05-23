Tires season 2 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following the season 1 premiere today over on Netflix, what more can we actually say about Tires season 2? Is it coming back?

Before we do too much more here, let’s just start by talking about the show itself. This is a scripted TV entity featuring comedian Shane Gillis, who also recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. He self-financed this series, which was later then acquired by the streaming service in a deal that also included him getting another stand-up special. The official synopsis for the show can be seen below:

Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).

In a way, you consider this yet another standard workplace comedy, albeit with a pretty specific comedic lens. Gillis has become one of the biggest rising stars in standup over the next couple of years, and this is why we’re not surprised the show got renewed by Netflix even prior to season 1 premiering. This allows them to stay in the business of working with the comic, and it also allows more lead-up time leading up to the next batch of episodes.

So, when is season 2 going to premiere?

For the time being, let’s just say that there is not a ton of information out there yet, and there will not be for a while. However, given that this is not a show with an extreme number of episodes or special effects, it feels fair to say that more will be coming in 2025. It mostly just comes down to when the next batch of episodes is able to shoot, plus when the entirety of the story is set in stone.

What we take away from both Tires as well as Gillis stand-up career is that Netflix wants to be in his orbit for a long period of time.

What do you think about Tires being renewed over at Netflix, and when do you think it will be back?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are a lot of other updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







