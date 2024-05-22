Grown-ish season 7: Why isn’t it happening at Freeform?

As many of you out there may be aware, tonight’s Grown-ish season 6 finale also serves as the end of the series. Why did it have to be this way?

We know that sometimes, trying to find a reason for a show being canceled and/or it ending can be complicated. However, it really isn’t here when you think about the way things are going for Freeform’s parent company Disney. They have already shifted away from having original scripted series on this network, and it is one of the reasons why Good Trouble also recently concluded. The audience is not large enough for these shows to find a place somewhere else and at the same time, you can argue that they have each reached a spot to where there can be a fitting enough conclusion to the story.

We know that with Grown-ish, what makes the ending so sad is just that it concludes an entire franchise that started with Black-ish all the way back in September 2014. That’s almost a full decade ago! So much time has passed, and we do think the fact that both of these shows ran so long is a testament to both their fans and also the support of some producers and executives.

As for whether or not there could someday be another spin-off or revival down the road, the only thing that we can say is “never say never.” This is an era, after all, where networks are leaning on franchises more and more, and it’s not all that hard to imagine someone at least considering another way to push this world forward. We’d just have to wait and see whether or not it actually happens.

For now, let’s just give some applause here to everyone who worked behind the scenes for so many years. This kind of success does not come easy!

This article was written by Jessica bunBun.

