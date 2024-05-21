Sweet Tooth season 3 premiere date, more details revealed

Sweet Tooth season 3 is coming to Netflix — not only that, but it will be on the streaming service sooner rather than later.

Today, the streaming service officially revealed their plans for the final chapter of the comic-book adaptation. Episodes are coming on Thursday, Jun 6, and the entirety of the season will be available at once. This is actually in contrast to some other shows released by Netflix as of late, who have been split up into batches.

So what lies ahead in these final episodes? Well, think in terms of big revelations, a broad scope, and also a lot of surprises. Take a look at the official synopsis below:

Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that this season does offer up a sense of closure — that is something that we want for almost any show under the sun. However, with Netflix in particular they are often gone so much earlier than anyone things.

You can watch the full trailer now for season 3 over at the link here.

What do you most want to see moving into Sweet Tooth season 3 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







