Primo canceled at Freevee; no season 2 coming

After just one season on Freevee and plenty of critical acclaim, we’ve reached the end of the road for Primo.

In a post on Twitter just over one year following its initial premiere, here is what creator Shea Serrano had to say:

[A] short but beautiful run — sadly we’re not gonna be making any more episodes of PRIMO — i will always be indebted to everyone who worked on the show to make it so great and i will always be thankful to everyone who watched and championed it — thank you for real — long live PRIMO.

Even with the long wait there had always been hope that the show (inspired in part by Serrano’s life) would end up finding more of an audience and get another season. Unfortunately, that just didn’t happen. There are a lot of reasons for the cancellation that you could consider here, but the biggest may simply be how hyper-competitive this industry is at the moment. It is really hard to find a way to make anything stand out, and we’re not sure that there is going to be any fundamental change to that in the relatively near future. This is also an era where streamers are cutting costs left and right and trying to streamline their lineups. Unfortunately, there are a lot of casualties that is coming along with that.

Would Primo have done better on a Netflix, or even a broadcast network where it could have gotten more mainstream exposure? At this point, these are the sort of things we’re left to wonder. The fact of the matter is here that sometimes, a show’s success is about where it streams or airs just as much as its actual story or quality. Freevee is still a platform that not a lot of people are aware of, especially since it only has two somewhat-breakout hits in Jury Duty as well as Bosch: Legacy.

