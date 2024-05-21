Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 video: More from end of filming

For everyone excited to check out Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+, know this: It is only weeks away! The BAU is about to be back in action with some stories that are going to be action-packed, intense, and maybe even nostalgic. Isn’t that a part of what makes the show special?

We’ve said this several times over the years, but it remains true now: There is something so curious about how a series this dark can also be such a comfort for a lot of people. Yet, that is very-much the case, and there is warmth that comes from seeing JJ, Penelope, Prentiss, Rossi, and others back on the screen.

So while you do wait until the premiere to see the next story play out, you can see a fun behind-the-scenes video featuring the BAU now! If you head over to the link here, you can see Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, and a lot of other cast members celebrate the end of filming behind the scenes. This comes as a great reminder that the cast love each other just as much as the characters are a family on-screen.

What is the story moving forward on season 2?

Well, let’s just say that the the new UnSub is the mysterious Gold Star, someone set up at the end of the first season. Elias Voit, meanwhile, is still around, and it seems like he knows something about this killer. He will then try to leverage that for a lesser sentence, and all of this could become a situation similar to The Silence of the Lambs or something within that vein. Go ahead and prepare for a lot of chaos moving forward…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

