Survivor 46 finale: The likely returning players!

With the Survivor 46 finale airing in just a matter of days, why not have a discussion here about possible returning players? This is something we do near the end of every season, and a part of what makes this particular season so fun is that there are a ton of options. Some seasons, you are lucky to get just 2-3 possibilities. Here, there are probably 5-6 that could be strongly considered and then a few others who are on the fringe.

Beyond all of that, we also have one person who has to be considered the biggest lock of the past two seasons.

Q Burdette – Despite at one point trying to fall on his own sword, he is easily the show’s biggest character and someone who was more than fine being over-the-top and creating chaos at just about every turn. His return in season 50, so long as he remains interested, feels like a lock.

Now, let’s get to everyone else…

Strong contenders

Kenzie Petty – Regardless of if she wins or not, she’s got a great personality and is both a strong social player and good narrator. The “mermaid dragon” feels like an easy choice.

Venus Vafa – Producers will always want back someone who creates conflict. Venus did that this season, sometimes without even doing much to cause it! She feels like someone with a really high ceiling as a player, and could do really well in another season.

Decent possibilities

Maria Shrime Gonzalez – She’s had some villain vibes the past week or two. She might end up being forgotten, but a win would seriously help her case.

Tevin Davis – Another fantastic narrator. He made it just far enough to where he could be considered a possibility to come back.

Hunter McKnight – May be bit a bit bland for some? Absolutely, but Hunter perfectly fits an archetype that a lot of fans love and he showed a decent amount of aptitude for the game … just not for playing idols. (Then again, a lot of people failed at that.)

Theme-dependent players

Soda Thompson – She was probably under-edited for what she was actually like out there, but there has to be a reason why people were so threatened by her social game.

Bhanu Gopal – Laugh all you want, but he dominated the first four episodes of the show. If there is ever a pre-merge season, the man is a lock to end all locks.

Related – Get more discussion now entering the Survivor 46 finale!

Who from Survivor 46 do you think is going to come back for another season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







