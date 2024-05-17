Franklin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the end of season 1 this week on Apple TV+, is there going to be a Franklin season 2 at some point down the road?

Well, let’s start off here by noting the following — while some historical dramas do have room for more exploration (Shogun is an example of this), that doesn’t mean this one does. From the get-go here the Michael Douglas series was meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end. This is one of the reasons why the actor signed on and really, there is not anything else to explore within this era.

If there was something more that the producers could do here, it is to consider more stories that took place shortly after this with some other characters. We certainly think that there will never be a shortage of interest in American history, but the real challenge here for the most part is finding unique angles that have not already been explored in other places. That part of things is so much easier said than done.

There is a clear blueprint, at least, that Franklin has provided to some other shows. We tend to think that it goes a little something like this. First and foremost, you need to get a big star. From there, you need to have a point of view that is a little bit different and leaves something open for exploration. If you can find a way to pull these things off, there is a chance that you will end up with an end product that is thoroughly satisfying. The only real issue here is that doing all of this, at the end of the day, is so much easier said than done. You also have to find a streaming partner that is interested, and we do think that there is a certain amount of belt-tightening that is now going on with some of these shows.

