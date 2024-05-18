Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A May 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal between now and the end of May? Of course, we wonder about that already! For a long time, we thought that this show was 100% done, but some recent headlines have caused us to change our tune to a certain extent.

After all, consider this — remember that both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have spoken about the show in the past several months! There is some sort of development happening, but this alone does not mean a renewal will come to pass. Remember that it was not too long ago that things were shut down on the Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off with Kit Harington; HBO won’t move forward with a show just because it is a part of a larger story or franchise.

Given that the network’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery just had a presence at upfronts and nothing about Big Little Lies was announced. if there were plans to reveal something soon, that was a golden opportunity and they opted to not move forward with it. By virtue of this, it does feel like we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while, and it is better to be prepared far in advance for that.

For now, we would argue that the earliest we could learn something official about a possible season 4 is later this summer and if that happens, we probably will not see the show back until 2026. That’s a long time to wait but if it comes, back, we tend to think it will be worth it … right? Is that too much to ask for?

Given that the second season brought on board Meryl Streep as a major new addition, it also feels fair to wonder the following: Could another big name enter the picture in another chapter? You better believe we’re thinking about this already…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

