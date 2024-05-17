Outer Range season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of season 2 today on Prime Video, can you expect an Outer Range season 3 to happen over at Prime Video?

Of course, we’d love nothing more than to see more of this super-unique Western / sci-fi hybrid on the air. Unfortunately, nothing has been decided as of yet, and there could be a rather long wait still to figure that out. While every now and then you get a show like Fallout where something more is revealed quickly, that is the exception more than the rule. Realistically, we see situations play out here where you are stuck waiting for weeks or even months until a decision is finalized in regards to the future.

Ultimately, the top thing that will help something be announced sooner is if a ton of viewers check out the show sooner rather than later. While season 1 had a solid audience, the biggest challenge the second season faces is timing. The show premiered the same day as Bridgerton, a hit over on rival Netflix. It also felt like there wasn’t a ton of promotion out there, either, all things considered.

Now if there is another season of the show, the only thing that we can say is simply this: It’s going to take a lot of time. Odds are, we would not get it until at least 2026, largely because of the way Amazon works and also the time this allows for the writers and producers to get everything together. It also gives everyone in the cast more time to work on other things, and we do personally believe that there is a little bit of value in this at the same exact time.

Is there one major concern we have?

Sure, and it is tied more or less to the following: The fact that a ton of streaming services and networks are canceled early these day for money reasons. Even if Amazon has a ton of cash in its coffers, that does not mean they will spend it.

Do you think there is a chance that an Outer Range season 3 on Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







