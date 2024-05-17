Fallout season 2 expectations soar further after more records

If Prime Video had not already renewed Fallout for a season 2, they certainly would have thanks to the latest viewer figures from Nielsen.

According to a report from TVLine, the video-game adaptation starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell has managed to set yet another staggering record in regards to viewership. To be specific, it managed 2.62 billion minutes watched for the week of April 15. This is the first time ever that a non-Netflix streaming show posted more than 2 billion minutes on consecutive weeks.

What is the biggest takeaway from the show’s strong performance? Well, it is that IP mixed with quality is going to be a way for companies to win out enormously. Video-game studio Bethesda took their time before deciding to go ahead and adapt Fallout to series, which proved to be a particularly wise move. Rather than rush something along, they made sure that the right people were involved. If a few other franchises had taken a different approach in the past, maybe they would be still on the air now.

With the foundation for season 1 there, the creative team for Fallout is already working to figure out what the next season is going to look like — let alone what characters or elements from the game could appear. As of right now, the biggest tease that we have is that New Vegas, a place known for a specific entry in the source material, could be central to what lies ahead. The show’s success will also give the writers license to keep pushing forward with what made season 1 so great. That means leaning into humor here and there, while at the same time allowing Lucy a better opportunity to experience life on the outside — which includes of course a lot of terrible stuff.

