The Mole season 2 premiere date, new host revealed at Netflix

The Mole season 2 is coming back to Netflix — and once again, the reality competition show has a brand-new host at the center.

According to Entertainment Weekly, NPR host Ari Shapiro (All Things Considered) is going to be the new person designated with leading the contestants along their journey. What is somewhat entertaining about this hire is that, per the website, Shapiro actually auditioned as a contestant decades ago, only to not get the gig. In a roundabout way, it all comes full-circle!

Shapiro does continue a history of journalists taking on this gig, as Alex Wagner took on the first season of the show on Netflix. Meanwhile, the original edition on ABC so many years ago was hosted by Anderson Cooper, long before he was a household name as a news broadcaster. This has always added to the credibility of the show, even though at its core, this is a fun game of reality-TV deception.

Season 2 of The Mole is going to stream starting on June 28, and you are going to see three episodes made available over the course of three weeks. If you have not seen the show before, the synopsis below does help to set the stage:

The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

For whatever reason, this show has never managed to be the runaway hit it deserves to be, even if you can argue that a lot of series have borrowed elements from it over the years. You can even argue that The Traitors has some similar concepts, even if the sabotage and eliminations are very-much different.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Mole season 2 when it eventually comes to Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







