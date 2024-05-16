Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 14 (finale): The party

As you get yourselves prepared to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 14 on ABC next week, are you ready to have a good time? Given that the title for the finale is “Party,” it does feel easy to assume that big things are around every corner!

Also, given that the show is a comedy, do you really think that they are going to wrap things up on some super-sad note? That’s a hard thing to imagine. Still, there could be a few significant story developments, mostly because the writers should be keen to tie things up in a way that makes people want the next season immediately. Even if there is not some jaw-dropping cliffhanger, there may still be some sort of tease nonetheless.

Want more? Then go ahead and check out the Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

It’s the last day of school! Ahead of summer vacation, Janine throws the perfect end-of-year party for her colleagues and friends, taking all their interests into consideration.

Now, it does feel rather easy to argue that this is the perfect way for the season to end, mostly because there is always so final about the last day of school. Sure, it’s a little bit different for teachers, but you are still saying goodbye to a certain part of the job for a good stretch and there is absolutely no denying that.

Of course, here is where we give some kudos to Janine for trying whatever she can to create a perfect party here. The only thing we’re concerned about? Well, that’s simple: Things at a party like this are always going to go wrong. If you try to please everyone, sometimes you don’t end up pleasing anyone at all.

One thing we’re at least pleased about is that for now, the plan is for Abbott Elementary to come back on the air in the fall. A specific premiere date will come later this year.

