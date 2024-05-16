Sugar season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the finale today on Apple TV+, is there going to be a Sugar season 2? Or, is the Colin Farrell private-eye drama at an end?

There is no real reason to draw anything out here, so let’s just start by pointing out where things currently stand — at present, there is no official renewal. However, it is worth noting that this is not a limited series. This is a show that the producers want to bring back for more, and the same could be said for some of the cast. From the moment that crazy twist happened with the aliens, it was clear that there are so many exciting stories that could be told the rest of the way. It really just comes down to whether or not the streaming service sees enough financial viability in keeping things going. There is a reason here why a lot of streamers out there don’t tend to keep shows around for a long period of time.

If we had to wager a guess here, we are cautiously optimistic that there will be another chapter of the John Sugar story. Routinely this series has been a part of the top five shows on Apple TV+ since its launch, and in general it makes sense for them to work with a big-name star. After all, there is still a chance for the show to grow significantly over the course of the summer and fall thanks to strong word of mouth.

If there is another season…

Honestly, we do think that it is going to be a long wait. Farrell has other projects in the works! Yet, the good news with these streaming shows is that there is no specific timeline that needs to be met. If we are stuck waiting until 2026, that’s okay!

Do you think that there is going to be a Sugar season 2 at Apple TV+ down the road?

