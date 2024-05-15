Loot season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Loot season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, of course there are reasons for excitement! “Mood Vibrations” is the penultimate story of the season, and whatever happens here is going to carry over into a big (and hopefully) hilarious finale.

For Molly moving forward, the biggest challenge seems to be rather simple: Dealing with an unwelcome blast from her past. We are talking in particular here about the return of her ex-husband, who has decided that this is the moment he would like some more attention.

Interested in a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Loot season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

As Space For Everyone becomes a reality, Molly’s ex-husband tries to steal the spotlight. Sofia struggles to balance work and her relationship.

We would not be surprised at all if some of the messiness associated with Molly’s ex here carries over into the finale, largely because the writers will absolutely want an excuse to keep things dramatic and leave you asking some questions … at least for the time being.

Is there going to be a season 3?

We’ve tried to give some updates here and there on this but unfortunately, everything is still ambiguous and the folks at Apple aren’t saying much! It seems on paper like the show is drawing some decent viewership and yet, we’ve also been around long enough to know that placing in a streaming service’s top five or top ten does not necessarily guarantee anything. Instead, one of the biggest factors here is what is going to happen when the show is actually over for the season — are people going to still watch then? Word of mouth is essential to Loot, and we hope that on some level, Maya Rudolph hosting Saturday Night Live helped.

