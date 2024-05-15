3 Body Problem has been renewed at Netflix … for how long?

Today, Netflix lifted the veil on the future of 3 Body Problem … but also raised more questions at the same time.

So, what are we talking about here? Well, the streamer has renewed the sci-fi epic — however, at the same time, they are not necessarily calling it a season 2. Instead, what is clear is that the goal is to finishing the adaptation of the source material; how long that takes remains to be seen.

In a statement per THR, here is what showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss and Alexander Woo had to say:

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion … Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, the vice-president of scripted series at Netflix, added the following:

“The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

Hopefully, the show is going to at least have another 10-12 episodes to finish things out, but who knows? It could be more! We know that once upon a time the hope was that this show would have four seasons, but we recognize the first season here was somewhat divisive among critics. Also, it was one of Netflix’s most expensive productions — a lot of that was likely considered in handing over this renewal. It looks best for them to continue out the story, and we’ll have to wait and see how all of this comes together in the end.

